Delhi air pollution: MCD schools to remain closed tomorrow

After private schools, the MCD schools in Delhi have also decided to close down on Saturday as thick smog continues to cover the national capital. On Thursday, private schools in Delhi-NCR have informed parents that they are either suspending classes or are cancelling sports meet.

“All municipal schools under the three corporations will be closed tomorrow due to the heavy smog and pollution. The order for closure is only for a day as of now. As per the situation, we may decide to close them later as well,” Leader of Opposition in SDMC, Subhash Arya said.

About 10 lakh students are enrolled in the schools administered by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Nouth Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

“The decision was taken today at a meeting held in the wake of severe pollution Delhiites are reeling under. And, since the smog is worse during the morning, it was decided to close the schools,” said Arya, also the former Mayor of south Delhi.

Heritage School in Gurgaon was closed today due to critical weather condition. “As facts stand today, the outdoor PM 2.5 count in the school is 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre and the indoor air quality is between 700 and 900 micrograms per cubic metre. We’re probably the least affected, being in a far more open and less inhabited area, compared to the more interior parts of Gurgaon, which would be much worse,” a message for parents was sent by The Heritage School, Gurgaon.

For the past three days, Delhiites have been inhaling copious amounts of particulate matter (PM) – both 2.5 micrometers and 10 micrometers – composed of dust, dirt, smoke, chemicals, et al. As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), levels of Particulate Matter (PM) 10 levels reached a record 500 mark on Wednesday.

Ridge Valley School in Gurgaon has postponed a students’ trip to the Rail Museum due to poor air quality while Nirmal Bhartia has sent messages to parents announcing postponement of the sports meet scheduled to be held on this Saturday.

Shri Ram School authorities also sent a message to the parents, “This is to inform you that on account of high pollution levels in the city, the school will remain closed on Friday, 4th November and Monday, 7th November 2016. To keep the children gainfully occupied at home, academic-related worksheets will be uploaded on academic resources on the parent portal.”

— with inputs from PTI

