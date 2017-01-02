Delhi: Admission process for nursery to begin from today

As per these, there will be no oral test, interview or points awarded on the basis of the education and achievements of parents As per these, there will be no oral test, interview or points awarded on the basis of the education and achievements of parents

The admission process for nursery at private unaided and recognised schools in the National Capital will begin from today. Twenty-five per cent of seats in pre-school, pre-primary and Class I will be reserved for the Economically Weaker Sections, Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG). Parents of prospective students now have time till January 23 to apply to over 1,400 schools across the city.

A notification is still awaited on 285 schools built on DDA land which are required to fill 75 per cent of seats with students who live in nearby localities.

To ensure that the process is as transparent as possible, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed schools to upload their admission criteria on the DoE portal. Also, the schools have been asked to stay clear of the 51 criteria that the government did away with last year, and which the Delhi High Court upheld later.

As per these, there will be no oral test, interview or points awarded on the basis of the education and achievements of parents. The schools have also been instructed that their criteria should be well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory and transparent.

The DoE guidelines also state that draw-of-lots, whenever required, will be conducted in the presence of parents, who will be informed in advance.

