Dehradun to host Great Britain debate on February 8

Dehradun will host the UK’s premier debating competition in India, the “Great Britain Debate”, on Wednesday, February 8. DIT University will host the debate, organised by the British Deputy High Commission Chandigarh. The topic of the Debate will be “Globalization has passed its high-watermark and is now in retreat”.

The event aims to celebrate and encourage debating prowess and offers an opportunity for informed discussion amongst the student fraternity.

British Deputy High Commissioner Chandigarh, David Lelliott, said “For the last two years we have held the Great Britain Debate in Chandigarh, and it has been a big success, so I’m very pleased we are able to follow that up by bringing it to Dehradun. It is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the UK and India’s shared tradition of lively, reasoned debate and our close educational ties. And of course to strengthen our links with universities across Northwest India, including our friends at DIT University who have been excellent partners. We’ve seen a very high quality of debate in previous years and I’m looking forward to more of the same.”

Organised by the British High Commission network in India, the Great Britain Debate competition is the biggest since its conception. In its fourth edition, the competition will be organized in eight cities – Indore, Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Dehradun, Jaipur and Patiala.

The debate is being organised in association with Chevening Scholarships. Chevening is the British Government’s flagship global scholarship and fellowship programme, funded by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and partner organisations. The India programme is the largest Chevening country programme in the world, funding 130 scholarships for future Indian leaders.

Last year’s Great Britain Debate in Chandigarh was won by Thapar University.

