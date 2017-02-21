Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital & Research Centre gets accreditation from Royal College, UK

Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. (File) Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. (File)

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital & Research Centre — a tertiary care hospital in Pune — is now the first hospital in India to be accredited as a partner-institute by the Royal College of Surgeons, London (RCS) . DMH is only fifth in the world, to have this accreditation. The accreditation was awarded in view of the academic commitment of the hospital — the recent one being the setting up of the Vasant & Nirmal Oswal Centre for Post-Graduate Training. The centre was inaugurated by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on February 19.

Paul O’Flynn (FRCS), a council member of RCS, handed over the accreditation letter to Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, Medical Director, DMH.

Besides Dr Kelkar, Dr Sachin Gandhi, co-ordinator of new centre Head of Laryngology Simulation and Surgical Training Lab, Dr Vasant Oswal, Nirmal Oswal, Adinath Mangeshkar, Dr Prasad Rajhans, Dr Bipin Batra (Delhi), Dr Meena Choksi and Sadanand Shanbhag were also present at function. This training centre comprises six sound-proof skill stations, simulation centre, auditorium, laryngology simulation and surgical training lab.