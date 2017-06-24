DEE exam 2017: Hall tickets available for download at dge.tn.gov.in

DEE exam 2017: The first year DEE exams will be held from June 29 to July 14 and the second year exams will be held from June 28 to July 12 DEE exam 2017: The first year DEE exams will be held from June 29 to July 14 and the second year exams will be held from June 28 to July 12

DEE exam 2017: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the hall tickets for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DEE) June exam 2017. Candidates who have applied for this paper can download their admit cards from the official DGE website before July 5.

The first year DEE exams will be held from June 29 to July 14 and the second year exams will be held from June 28 to July 12. The exams will be for a total of 875 marks with seven subjects per year. Each subject will carry internal marking of 25 marks and external marking of 100 marks. In addition, there will be subjects which will be marked my grades.

The external exam will be divided into three sections. The first section (for 40 marks) will contain two short answer type questions of 20 marks each. The second section (for 40 marks) will have two paragraph-type questions in which candidates will be required to answer five of the eight sub-sections. The third section (for 20 marks) will contain essay type of internal choice.

Steps to download the DEE exam 2017 hall ticket:

– Go to the official website for Tamil Nadu DGE (dge.tn.gov.in).

– Click on the link provided for “DEE Exam – June 2017-Private Candidate-Hall Ticket Download”

– Enter your application number, date of birth and submit this information.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

