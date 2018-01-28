Declared! TISSNET results 2018 released at appln.tiss.edu, score card available

Candidates who had appeared for the examinations can now check their score card by visiting the official website, appln.tiss.edu Candidates who had appeared for the examinations can now check their score card by visiting the official website, appln.tiss.edu

The results of the TISSNET 2018 has been released on Saturday, January 27 at the official website, appln.tiss.edu. The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can now check their score card by visiting the official website. The examination was conducted on January 6 at 39 centres all over the country. The paper was consisted of 100 marks, the PIT for 50 maks and interview for 75 marks- a total of 225 marks.

TISSNET 2018, steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TISS results, appln.tiss.edu

Step 2: Enter your email id and password

Step 3: After submission, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Take a printout for future use

Now as the results have been declared, the candidates have to appear for PIT/ Interview which will be held on February 27, March 13, March 20, March 26, 2018.

About TISSNET

The examination is conducted for admission into 56 courses to the Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Science (MSc) programme offered by the institute at its various campuses.

The institute which was established in the year 1936 as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work, was renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in 1944.

