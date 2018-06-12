Declared! Jharkhand JAC Matric 10th results 2018 at jac.nic.in, over 1 lakh students fail

JAC 10th results 2018: Class 10th examination result has been declared. JAC 10th results 2018: Class 10th examination result has been declared.

JAC 10th results 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the results of Class 10 examinations on Tuesday, June 12. A close to 4,32,000 students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through jac.nic.in, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in at 4 pm. The results are also available on the third party website, indiaresults.com. This year, the examination was conducted from March 8 to March 21, 2018. Boys have outperformed girls this time. A total of students have received the first division, students secured second division, and registered third division.

12,8,956 boys (61.79 per cent) boys have cleared the examination successfully, while 1,25,878 girls have passed securing a pass percentage of 57.29.

District wise pass percentage

Hazaribagh- 74.75 per cent

Ranchi- 72.93 per cent

East Singbhum- 68.23 per cent

Khunti- 66.93 per cent

Sahebganj- 64.09 per cent

Giridhi- 63.15 per cent

Dhanbad- 68.19 per cent

Follow live updates here: Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2018 LIVE updates

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. To check result, students have to visit the official website and click on the Jharkhand JAC Class 10 results links. Click on the relevant link. In the new window, fill your details in the fields provided and submit the same. The results will appear on your screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, Jharkhand JAC class 10 result was declared on May 30, 2017. Students will be able to check their scores at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

JAC declared the class 12 (Commerce and Science) result on June 7. The pass percentage on the science stream was 48.34 per cent. The pass percentage of the commerce stream was 67.49 per cent. Around 3,17,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination that was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. The board is yet to announce Class 12 Arts stream results.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd