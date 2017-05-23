Assam: AHSEC HSSLC Class 12 exams 2017 results to release on May 30 at ahsec.nic.in

Class 12 results 2017: This year, biology and physics paper were leaked Class 12 results 2017: This year, biology and physics paper were leaked

Class 12 results 2017: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is going to announce the AHSEC HSSLC or Class 12 results 2017 on May 30 at 10 am. AHSEC had conducted the Class 12 exams from February 20 to March 20, 2017. Last year, the results were declared on June 2.

This year, about 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSSLC/Class 12 exams out of which a total of 1,94,069 students have appeared in the Arts stream while 37,350 in Science and 17,894 students in Commerce stream.

This year, the AHSEC was in news as just an hour before the physics paper, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council had to cancel the exam as the copies of the question paper were circulated on social media.

Similarly, a day ahead of the biology Class 12 paper, AHSEC had to cancel it as it found leaked copies of the paper circulating in some parts of the state.

Steps to check AHSEC Class 12 results 2017

Visit the official website of ahsec.nic.in or examresults.net/assam

On the homepage, click on HSSLC result

Enter your roll number and date of birth

The results will be displayed

Download and take a print out

