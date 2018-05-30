Declare CLAT 2018 results tomorrow: Supreme Court to NUALS

The court was hearing the matter following a letter sent in 2015 to then Chief Justice of India H L Dattu by Hyderabad-based NGO Prajwala, along with two rape videos in a pen-drive. (File) The court was hearing the matter following a letter sent in 2015 to then Chief Justice of India H L Dattu by Hyderabad-based NGO Prajwala, along with two rape videos in a pen-drive. (File)

The Supreme Court today directed the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) to release the result of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018. A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Mohan M Shantanagoudar have given a nod for the publication of results which is scheduled to be announced tomorrow. The bench rejected the contention of the petitioner that the CLAT 2018 be cancelled and re-test be conducted. Around 54,000 candidates had undertaken the CLAT 2018 for admissions in 19 national law colleges in the country.

The NUALS submitted its report to the apex court after receiving complaints on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018. The court further said that the complaints of students who faced problems including technical glitches at various exam centres will be considered by the Grievance Redressal Committee constituted by the NUALS.

Several pleas were filed in the high courts and in the Supreme Court demanding quashing of the CLAT and re-test alleging inconsistencies during the entrance exam. A vacation bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha on May 24 restrained all high courts from entertaining any fresh plea and hearing the pending ones on the issue.

