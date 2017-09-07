Day before polls, one-to-one campaigning, dinner parties and trips to hills to woo voters

NSUI presidential candidate Jashan Kamboj campaigning at student center at PU on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) NSUI presidential candidate Jashan Kamboj campaigning at student center at PU on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Leaving no chance to woo voters, the student parties secretly organised dinner parties and even trips to hills on Wednesday. Sources said since Tuesday night, hostel residents and other students had their seats booked for a trip to the hills which was reportedly organised by a student party while a buffet dinner was organised by another student outfit late on Wednesday evening. Prabhpreet, a student of history, said many resident students went for the dinner invited through friends, who are in touch with political party leaders.

Meanwhile, student party leaders continued one-to-one campaigning on the campus. However, many of them were still seen using printed stickers on their shirts while campaigning. NSUI leaders, GGSU group students were seen using stickers in printed form on the campus. DSW Emanuel Nahar said, “We have strictly instructed the student leaders not to use printed stickers. If our staff sees them, they remove those immediately.”

Meanwhile, the student party leaders went to the gurdwara at the varsity to seek blessings ahead of polls. Manoj Lubana of NSUI said they along with their campus president and the team went to the gurdwara in the evening. Other party leaders also went to temples and gurdwaras late in the evening.

