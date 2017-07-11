Davangere University UG results 2017 declared at davangereuniversity.ac.in

Davangere University campus Davangere University campus

Davangere University has declared the result of semester examinations held this year at the official website – davangereuniversity.ac.in. Candidates appeared in the exam can now view their marks by log in from their roll number. All those students from the DVG University that appeared for the undergraduate courses examinations like B.A., B.Sc, B.Com, BCA and other courses can check their result following the steps written below:

Davangere University results 2017 declared, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘Davangere University results’ link flashing on the top of the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Over 4 lakh students are enrolled in various graduate or post graduate courses in the colleges affiliated to Davangere University. The Shivagangothri Campus located at Tolahunasehosts the post graduate departments of Commerce, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Economics, Food Technology, Accounting & Finance, M.Ed., and Master Social Work. Read | Top 25 universities in India: NIRF ranking 2017, click here

The Institute of Management studies is also located at Davangere University . The campus of 73 acres as attractive buildings as well as hostels. Davangere is an important commercial and industrial town in the state, very well connected by the national high-way and rail.

