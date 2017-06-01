DAV College slashes seats to improve student-teacher ratio

Till last year, the number of seats in BA was 1400, which now has been brought down to 600. In BSc medical, the number of seats was 300, which now has been reduced to 180. Till last year, the number of seats in BA was 1400, which now has been brought down to 600. In BSc medical, the number of seats was 300, which now has been reduced to 180.

To improve the student-teacher ratio, DAV College in Sector 10 has slashed the number of seats in BA, BSc and BCom courses from this academic session. Till last year, the number of seats in BA was 1400, which now has been brought down to 600. In BSc medical, the number of seats was 300, which now has been reduced to 180. In BSc non-medical, the number of seats up for admission this year will be 320 as compared to 500 last year.

Dean of admissions and head of chemistry department B K Vermani said: “The number of seats has been reduced to bring in uniformity in the student-teacher ratio. Less number of students will lead to good teaching in the classroom, eventually raising the level of education.” Another reason for reducing the number of seats in BA is to avoid the intake of rowdy elements that, according to the authorities, would end up taking admission given the large number of seats.

“There are some students who are not interested in studying but only take admission to disturb the decorum of the college. This step is being taken keeping in mind the need to have a good atmosphere in the college. Moreover, we have also set a 70 per cent cut off for BA course,” said Vermani. The college also plans to introduce Masters in Business Administration (MBA) course from the current academic session and have already taken permission from the All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi.

“A team from the Panjab University is set to visit the campus for inspection. Only after their approval, we will go ahead with the admission process in MBA,” said a senior official from the college. Meanwhile, a new research centre in physics for PhD students has also been set up. The college campus already has three research centres in zoology, chemistry and biotechnology. Nearly, 100 students are enrolled in these PhD courses. Meanwhile, the college, in its endeavor to go paperless, has gone the digitisation way in the admission process. Also, the student attendance, syllabus and examination details will be uploaded on the Unique ID password of students individually.

