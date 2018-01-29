Chandigarh: DAV College invites papers from scholars for media seminar

The selected papers will be published as a book or in a journal approved by University Grants Commission. (Representational/ Thinkstock) The selected papers will be published as a book or in a journal approved by University Grants Commission. (Representational/ Thinkstock)

THE SOCIOLOGY department of DAV College, Sector 10, has invited papers from scholars in different fields for a national seminar on the topic ‘Media, society and culture: Interrelation and emerging trends’ that will be held on February 8.

Sultanpur MP Varun Gandhi will be the chief guest on the occasion along with UT Director, Higher Education, Rakesh Kumar Popli as the guest of honour.

The inaugural session will be conducted by Prof SP Bansal, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, Haryana, and Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu is the keynote speaker. Sandhu has also held the position of Resident Editor of the Chandigarh edition of two renowned dailies.

The selected papers will be published as a book or in a journal approved by University Grants Commission. Interested participants can send their abstract relevant to the theme to the seminar convener, Prof Jagdish Chander Mehta, at jagdishdavc@yahoo.co.in before January 31. The hard copy can be submitted on the day of the seminar. Prof Mehta is the head of department of sociology at DAV College and can be reached at 09417913243 and 9988913243.

The seminar will be held at the Mini Auditorium of DAV College, Sector 10, from 10am to 4.30pm. It will have a panel discussion on ‘Media and youth culture’ and two technical sessions that will be conducted by journalists and Panjab University professors.

