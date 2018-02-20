‘Darwin’s week’: Clearing fog on evolution for students — with genetics

Students take part in a signature campaign after the event, in Kolkata. Subham Dutta Students take part in a signature campaign after the event, in Kolkata. Subham Dutta

For students of Arya Kanya Mahavidyalaya, a 116-year-old bilingual (Hindi and Bengali) government-aided girls school in Kolkata, February 16 was not a day like any other. An hour before their lunch break, the students of classes IX, X and XI (science) went to the adjacent Arya Samaj Hall to attend a science seminar organised by Breakthrough Science Society (BSS) as part of its celebration of ‘Darwin’s week’.

Starting February 12, organisations, scientists and professors across India commemorated the birthday of Charles Darwin for a week. In his speech to students at the beginning of the seminar, Ashish Samanta, BSS treasurer, said: “This year, we are giving extra importance to it (the birthday) because, unfortunately, one of our ministers had recently challenged Darwin’s theory of evolution. So far, there has been nothing which can challenge Darwin’s theory of evolution.”

Barnali Bhattacharya from the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics told students about DNA and how all living organisms store genetic information using the same building blocks — DNA and RNA. She explained that this genetic code is evidence of the shared ancestry of all living beings, which supports the theory of evolution.

A student in the back row, Annu Jaiswal, said she was pleased that a controversial remark had resulted in the seminar.

“I don’t mind people making controversial statements if it turns out to be such a learning experience for us,” she laughed. The BSS had first organised a seminar at Jadavpur University, where Shilanjan Bhattacharya, head of the zoology department of West Bengal State University, was a speaker.

“Evolution is one of the worst-written chapters in Indian textbooks… What caught my attention was that two students (at the JU seminar) asked questions after the lecture which was absolutely influenced by saffronised ideology… It is very dangerous for our society as a whole…” Shilanjan told The Indian Express over the phone.

To bridge what it sees as a gap between the Indian scientific community, lawmakers and the public, the BSS will observe Anti-Superstition Day on February 28, which is National Science Day. A signature campaign has already been launched wherein students’ signatures will be collected and forwarded to state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, calling for a strict law against people who promote superstition and force society to follow the same. However, even within the school, not all were happy with the initiative.

Mani Ram Ary, secretary of Arya Kanya Mahavidyalaya, said, “Creationism is the only origin of life on Earth. I completely differ with Darvin’s theory of life. Pehle murgi paida hua ya anda (which came first, the chicken or the egg) has been a matter of debate for years… Publicising Darwin’s theory is just a way to demean the power possessed by God.”

