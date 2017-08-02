Darjeeling unrest: CISCE extends registration date for classes 9 and 11

Ever since the unrest in Darjeeling has begun, students are badly affected by it. (Express archive) Ever since the unrest in Darjeeling has begun, students are badly affected by it. (Express archive)

Due to the prolonged shutdown in the Darjeeling Hills, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations has decided to extend the last date of registration of students for class 9 and 11 in schools. A meeting was held by the heads of affiliated schools in Kolkata on July 31 where the CISCE has assured the schools in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong that they will be given scope to register online once the Internet services were restored in the hills even after the last date of registration on August 31.

This was stated by Nabarun De, General Secretary, Association of Heads of ICSE Schools in West Bengal. The meeting was attended by CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon.

“They will be given the docket number by the Council, which is necessary for registration, once they approached the Council,” De said. Arathoon said, when contacted, the council would ensure that the “students in the hill schools do not face any problem.”

Ever since the unrest in Darjeeling has begun, students are badly affected by it. Some schools have opted to take classes at nearby areas. “We have asked all the students of classes 10 and 12 to report at Siliguri on August 1. We will be holding classes at Matigara, near Siliguri,” a spokesperson of Darjeeling North Point School said. It is being done to complete the syllabus for board examinations to be held early next year, he said.

