Dahej to house country’s first Central Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology: Ananth Kumar

Union Minister Ananth Kumar (File) Union Minister Ananth Kumar (File)

Describing Dahej as the “Kashi” for chemical and petrochemical industry, Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizers Ananth Kumar on Thursday said India’s first Central Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (CICET) will be set up within this industrial zone in South Gujarat that also houses the only functional Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR).

“We want to open a specialised institution at Dahej on the lines of CIPET (Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology). We have already conducted preliminary talks and we plan to set up India’s first Central Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology,” said the minister while speaking at the inaugural function of “India Chem Gujarat 2017” at Mahatma Mandir.

“Jaise Wimbeldon ko tennis ki kashi kehte hai, jaise Lords ko cricket ka kashi kehte hai, aise hi chemical or petrochemical industry ka kashi, yadi Bharat mein kisi ek jagah bata sakte hai toh woh hai Dahej, Gujarat. (Just as Wimbeldon is called the kashi of tennis, Lords as the kashi of cricket, the same way, if there is one place in India which can be called the kashi of chemical and petrochemical industry, it is Dahej, Gujarat,” said Ananth Kumar.

“I am hoping that Chief Minister of Gujarat will allocate 10-15 acres needed for the project at Dahej PCPIR region,” he said adding that Dahej currently provides employment to 1.37 lakh youths. “Can we double this number? As per the vision statement for Dahej it is targeted to provide 8 lakh jobs by 2040,” the minister remarked.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani who spoke later readily agreed to provide the required land required for the project.

The Union minister also said that the Centre was ready to provide a helping hand to make Dahej PCPIR a success. “Today if Narendrabhai needs to give an example of a petrochemical hub to a foreign guest, then he cannot show a Pardip or Nagapatannam, Vishakapatam, but he can surely show Dahej,” Ananth Kumar said referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre had approved setting up of four PCPIRs in the states of Andhra Pradesh (Vishakhapatanam-Kakinada), Gujarat (Dahej), Odisha (Paradeep) and Tamil Nadu (Cuddalore-Nagapattinam).

“Please send a proposal to us for the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) needed to make Dahej successful. We are going to help you… I have already told in Vijaybhai’s (Rupani) ears that the chief ministers of other states are sending VGF proposals. Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Odisha and other states, but Gujarat hesitates because it is a self-sustaining and progressive state. I have come to say, please do not hesitate and send the proposal,” said Ananth Kumar.

The minister also suggested to the chief minister present at the event to organise a “Dahej investment summit” either as part of the Vibrant Gujarat summit or as a separate event for the next five years.

