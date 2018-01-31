BSE Telangana D.El.Ed 2nd year practicals 2018: Admit card released, steps to downlaod

BSE Telangana D.El.Ed practicals 2018: The admit card has released on the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in. BSE Telangana D.El.Ed practicals 2018: The admit card has released on the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in.

BSE Telangana D.El.Ed practicals 2018: The admit card for D.El.Ed. 2nd year practical exams has released by the Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana on its official website – bse.telangana.gov.in. All those candidates who had registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the website itself. The theory examination for students of 2015-17 batch will commence from February 16 and will end on February 22.

D.El.Ed practicals 2018, steps to download admit card

Step 1: Log on to the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Quick links’, click on ‘D.EL.ED 2nd year – 2018 Practical Hall tickets’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your first year roll number

Step 4: Click on download

Step 5: You will now be able to download and save your admit card

Questions will be framed as per the modified syllabus. Those who could not clear the exams in the earlier batches can also appear for these examination as a private candidate with old syllabus as a chance. Apart from this, exams will no more be conducted with the old syllabus.

