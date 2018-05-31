Cut-offs likely to be high: University of Mumbai admission process to begin on June 1

The University of Mumbai will open its admission process for undergraduate courses on June 1. The cut-offs are likely to be high, said sources.

While the sale of forms will begin on May 31, the pre-admission online enrollment portal will open from June 1, said an official release from the university. The first merit list will be announced on June 12, the second on June 15 and the third and final merit list will be out on June 15. Principals in the city said that students from the state Board were up for an unfair competition, as CBSE and ICSE students had scored better marks.

“It will be an unfair competition even for the top scorers unless the student opts for the in-house quota. For courses in which the in-house quota

is not available, they will have to compete with high scorers,” said Ashok Wadia, Principal of Jai Hind College.

Kiran Mangaonkar, principal of Guru Nanak Khalsa College in Matunga, said that cut-offs were likely to be high as many students had scored over 95 per cent in the CBSE and ICSE boards. “Competition is becoming tougher these days, as students are getting very high scores. So, state board students might be at a disadvantage,” said Rajpal Hande, principal, Mithibai College, Vile Parle.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App