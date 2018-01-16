Cut-offs getting too high, DU wants boards to act

Last year, DU came up with 11 cut-off lists for admission to various undergraduate courses for around 56,000 seats in across 61 colleges (File) Last year, DU came up with 11 cut-off lists for admission to various undergraduate courses for around 56,000 seats in across 61 colleges (File)

Concerned that the cut-offs for admission to undergraduate courses is reaching unrealistic levels, Delhi University plans to get in touch with different boards and get a disclaimer from them that they will not indulge in moderation and inflate marks. The university will also hold a meeting with principals of the 63 colleges and present them with data of the past few years, so they can give inputs on how cut-offs ought to be. The decision was taken by DU’s admission committee in their first meeting on Monday.

“For the first few lists, colleges keep very high cut-offs and end up not seeing admission. This results in an elongated admission process,” said M K Pandit, chairman of the committee. As part of the changed rules, the university is also planning to begin the registration process for admission from the first week of April this year. Last year, the process had started mid-May. DU is also deliberating on having centralised online counselling. “We have formed a committee with experts from other universities, who have successfully implemented online counselling. We have asked them for innovative solutions,” said Pandit.

Last year, DU came up with 11 cut-off lists for admission to various undergraduate courses for around 56,000 seats in across 61 colleges. This year too, the university is exploring the possibility of a computer-based online admission test for the eight undergraduate courses.

For postgraduate courses, the committee is planning to formulate a new policy on deciding merit-based admissions. For PG courses, 50% of the admission is for students of the university, while 50% is merit-based.

The Delhi University has also recommended colleges to give 2 per cent benefit on the cut-off to OBC women applicants and set up a special admission cell to assist students from the Northeast. The varsity is also deliberating on inviting counsellors from SCERT, Kendriya Vidyalaya and principals of public schools to make them aware of the admission process.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App