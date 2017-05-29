Cut-offs for seats at DU colleges likely to soar

The cutoffs for Delhi University tend to vary depending on the results. (Representational image) The cutoffs for Delhi University tend to vary depending on the results. (Representational image)

From the all-India CBSE topper to government school toppers with very high percentages vying for a seat at Delhi University, cut-offs at colleges are likely to soar once again. Principals of a few DU colleges with whom The Indian Express spoke to said that seeing the CBSE results, they too are worried. “Given the CBSE Class XII results, the cut-offs are expected to soar higher. Even though there is a need to analyse applications, the results in other boards are equally good as well,” said Dinesh Khattar, officiating principal at Kirori Mal College. The number of students scoring 95 per cent and above has increased from 9,351 last year to 10,091 this year — an increase of 7.33 per cent.

The cutoffs tend to vary depending on the results. For example, the cutoffs saw a rise of 0.5 per cent to one per cent across various streams from 2015 to 2016. With students from Humanities stream performing exceptionally well this year, the cut-offs for subjects such as English, Political Science and History are set to soar. This year, in almost all schools, at least a few students managed to get a perfect 100 in English. “We were discussing that students from Humanities have performed better than those in Commerce and Science. We should see how the cut-offs for these subjects increase,” said Jyoti Arora, principal, Mount Abu Public School.

English (Hons) is also one of the courses that usually receives the maximum number of applications in the university. Similarly, with students also scoring high marks in Economics, Commerce students should also brace for higher cut-offs. Unlike last year, when Mathematics had played a spoiler, this year students have fared well in the subject. In the Science stream, Chemistry and Computer Science are two subjects where a higher cut-off is likely.

