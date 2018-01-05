CUSAT CAT 2018: Registration process, score calculation and other important details

The university conducts CAT for admission to MBA, MCA, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences, MSc Industrial Fisheries, LLB, LLM and Hindi MA courses. The university conducts CAT for admission to MBA, MCA, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences, MSc Industrial Fisheries, LLB, LLM and Hindi MA courses.

CUSAT CAT: The exam dates for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 has been released by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on the official website – cusat.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 and 29. Last year it was conducted on April 29 and 30. The university conducts CAT for admission to MBA, MCA, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences, MSc Industrial Fisheries, LLB, LLM and Hindi MA courses.

Last year, the registration began on February 8. The registration for this year’s exam will begin soon and will be conducted online. The entire schedule will also be published soon.

Group discussion and interview

MBA (full-time)/MBA (part-time), MBA (International Business), MBA (Travel and Tourism): Applicants will be short-listed on the basis of their scores in C-MAT (AICTE )/MAT (AIMA)/CAT(IIM). They will have to attend group discussion and interview.

MSc Industrial Fisheries: Aspirants will be short-listed on the basis of their CAT score and will be required to attend interview.

Scoring calculation

The score will be calculated as per the formula, S = 3R – 1W, where S is the CAT score, R is the number of right answers and W is the number of wrong answers. 3 marks will be provided for every right answer and for each wrong answer one mark will be deducted.

Rank list preparation

MBA (FT)/(PT), MBA (IB) and MBA (TT): C-MAT score (AICTE)/MAT score (AIMA)/CAT(IIM) score and performance at group discussion and interview.

CMAT/MAT score: 70 per cent

GD: 15 per cent

Interview: 15 per cent

MSc Industrial Fisheries: Combined basis of the CAT score and performance in the interview.

CAT score: 85 per cent

Interview: 15 per cent

All other programmes: Marks secured in CAT, in the subject that qualifies the candidate for admission to the programme, alone will be considered for preparing the rank list.

