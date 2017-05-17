CUSAT CAT 2017: Results to be declared soon, know how to download

CUSAT CAT 2017: The CAT ranks will also be declared today. CUSAT CAT 2017: The CAT ranks will also be declared today.

CUSAT CAT 2017: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) is likely to release the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the official site and this page to be updated about the results.

CUSAT CAT 2017 was conducted on April 30 in two slots at 9.30 am and 2 pm. Candidates can score three marks per every correct answer and one mark is deducted for every wrong answer. The University conducts CAT for admission to MBA, MCA, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences, MSc Industrial Fisheries, LLB, LLM and Hindi MA courses.

The CAT ranks will also be declared today according to the official website which released a notification that says, “CAT 2017 ranks will be made available from May 17, 2017 in the candidate’s home page.”

The MBA interviews and group discussions are scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 14, 2017. The list of names of the candidates selected for the MBA interviews/GD rounds is available on the official site.

“BBA/BCom LLB, LLB/LLM Programmes – Schedule of GD/ Interview will be published shortly,” CUSAT said in a notification.

Steps to download the results for CUSAT CAT 2017:

– Go to the official website of CUSAT (cusat.ac.in)

– Under the examination tab, click on the link to the results page.

– Click on the noticiation for CUSAT CAT 2017 results.

– Enter your details in the field provided.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

