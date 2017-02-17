Current students not to be affected: JNU VC over PhD, MPhil seat cap

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said students already enrolled in MPhil/PhD courses will not be affected by the implementation of the UGC gazette notification of May 2016.

He however, reiterated that faculty members who are guiding more students than the number stipulated in the notification, will not be able to take in more students in the coming academic session.

Amid fear that the notification maybe implemented retrospectively, VC Jagadesh Kumar in a press conference said, “Whenever a new gazette is adopted by the university, it will never be retrospective. It will be from the coming admission session. So all those (enrolled) students will be guided by the earlier rules of the university. All MPhil students will get into PhD if they are eligible, if they have the CGPA. However, those professors who far above the UGC limit, will not get any students.”

“In every Centre, there are at least a few faculties who have vacancies. There are a large number of MPhil and PhD students. We’ve told the UGC that you cannot suddenly ask them to go out, so give us some time. There will be a transition period and all the students (enrolled) will finish their degrees,” he added.

He also said that MPhil and PhD programmes will not be delinked. “The UGC notification has nothing to do with internal working of the university. No decision on it has been taken so far,” he said, adding that the university had advertised for 300 faculty positions.

Responding to allegations by the JNU Teachers’ Association that the notification was in violation of Laws of Parliament, Kumar said, “We go by what UGC tells us. UGC has given a gazette notification which is approved by MHRD. It becomes a law and is binding on us. If UGC changes certain things in the gazette notification, obviously we will follow the same.”

He argued that crucial work was pending because of the students’ blockade of the administrative building and called it “shameful”. “If I go and address 100 people who are only restless and shouting, do you think any meaningful discussion can take place? I’m not afraid to face large crowds. The problem is whether they’re willing to listen, which they’re not,” he said.

JNU Students’ Union general Satarupa Chakraborty accused the administration of giving “contradictory statements” and “continuously spreading of misinformation”.

