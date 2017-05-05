CUCET 2017: Admit cards to be released today, see how to download here

CUCET 2017: Candidates can expect the results for the exam to be declared by June 7. CUCET 2017: Candidates can expect the results for the exam to be declared by June 7.

CUCET 2017: Central University of Rajasthan has announced that the admit cards for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2017 will be released today. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website of CUCET upon release.

The exams will be held on May 17 and 18, 2017, clearing which candidates will be eligible for admission to 10 central universities including Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of South Bihar and Central University of Tamil Nadu.

The schedule for the CUCET 2017 examination is as follows:

Candidates can expect the results for the exam to be declared by June 7, according to the official website. The list of courses offered and the minimum qualifications required for each course are available on the site.

Steps to download the CUCET 2017 admit card:

– Go to the official website for CUCET 2017 (cucet2017.co.in).

– Follow the link/notification available on the main page for the admit cards.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided and cliak on “Submit”.

– Download the admit cards and take a print out of the same for further reference.

