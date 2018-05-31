CTET 2018: CBSE to hold Central Teacher Eligibility Test on September 16

CTET 2018: The examination will be conducted on September 16 in and around 92 cities across the country CTET 2018: The examination will be conducted on September 16 in and around 92 cities across the country

CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 16. The online application process will begin from June 22. The candidates can apply online till July 17, and the application fees window will be opened till July 21. The candidates have to submit their application fees before 3:30 PM. The examination will be conducted in and around 92 cities across the country.

Exam pattern:

Paper 1 will be for an aspirant who wish to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 will be for a candidate who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Examination:

Paper II – 9.30 am to 12.00 pm

Paper I – 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

Application fees:

General/OBC category – Rs 600 for one paper and Rs 1000 for both paper I and paper II.

SC/ST/Differently-abled category – Rs 300 for one paper and Rs 500 for both the papers.

Important dates:

CTET 2018 exams: September 16

Commencement of application process: June 22

Last date to apply: July 17

Last date to submit application fees: July 21

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd