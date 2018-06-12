CTET 2018: CBSE to release official notification today at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2018: The 11th edition of CTET will be conducted on Sunday, September 16. The 11th edition of CTET will be conducted on Sunday, September 16.

CTET 2018: The official notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, on June 12 at the official website — ctet.nic.in. All those who are interested in applying may check details such as eligibility criteria, paper pattern, vacancies and important dates at the website itself, once released. As per a short notification released earlier, the 11th edition of CTET will be conducted on Sunday, September 16 in 92 cities all across the country. The online application process will begin from June 22. The last date for submitting the online application will be July 19 and aspirants can pay the fee upto July 21 before 3:30 pm.

CTET 2018: Exam pattern

Paper 1 will be for an aspirant who wish to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 will be for a candidate who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Examination:

Paper II – 9.30 am to 12.00 pm

Paper I – 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

Eligibility: The minimum qualifications for becoming teacher for Classes 1 to 5 are:

1) The candidate should have passed the Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) exam with at least 50 per cent marks. He/ she should wither pass or appear in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

or

Besides passing Class 12 or Senior Secondary exam with at least 45 per cent, he/ she should appear in final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).

or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

or

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd