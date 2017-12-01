CSIR UGC NET result for June 2017 exam published at csirhrdg.res.in

CSIR UGC NET result 2017: The results, which were declared on November 30, are available for a total of 1,858 candidates. CSIR UGC NET result 2017: The results, which were declared on November 30, are available for a total of 1,858 candidates.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the result for the joint CSIR National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the paper can check their results from the official website of the Human Resource Development Group (csirhrdg.res.in).

The results, which were declared on November 30, are available for a total of 1,858 candidates. The exam was conducted on June 18, 2017 for to award Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) which will be eligible form January 1, 2018.

“The result has been finalized only after addressing all the queries/representations received from the candidates till stipulated date of 26-07-2017 (Till 5:00 PM),” CSIR said in a notice. It added the instructions for the issue and obtainment of the eligibility certificates for all candidates who have cleared the exam will be posted on the official website.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CSIR as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “JOINT CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2017 Result”.

Step 3: Scroll down the PDF to check your roll number and rank.

Step 4: Download your result and save a copy of the same for further reference.

