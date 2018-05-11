CSIR UGC NET result December 2017: Result announced at csirhrdg.res.in, check now

CSIR NET December result 2018: The test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship (NET) was conducted on December 17, 2017. The test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship (NET) was conducted on December 17, 2017.

CSIR NET December result 2018: The result of Joint UGC CSIR NET December 2017 has been declared by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) s Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) on its official website — csirhrdg.res.in, on May 9. All those candidates who had appeared for this examination can check their respective results at the website itself. The test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship (NET) was conducted on December 17, 2017. Those whose roll numbers are there in the list have qualified in the test for JRF NET. They are also eligible for Lectureship-NET subject to their fulfilling criteria for lectureship as laid down by UGC.

A total of 3973 candidates have qualified the JRF (NET) CSIR, 1500 candidates have qualified JRF (NET) UGC, 4409 candidates have qualified for lectureship (NET) and 87 candidates have qualified JRF only. No separate intimation letter shall be issued by the Council. The fellowship will be effectove from July 1, 2018.

CSIR NET December result 2018, how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website — csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: On the next page, click on ‘Result of Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam’ on the left hand side

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of all the qualified candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The exam is conducted for life science, earth science, mathematical science, chemical science, and physical science. The exam was a single paper and was held in morning and evening session. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) were asked.

