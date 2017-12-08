CSIR UGC NET 2017 December exam admit card out at csirhrdg.res.in

CSIR UGC NET 2017: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Examination Unit has activated the admit cards link for the UGC NET 2017 exam scheduled to be held on December 17, 2017
The examination is held to test the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET. Also, through UGC NET, the eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas is determined.
CSIR UGC NET 2017 admit card, here’s how to download
Step 1: Go to the official homepage of the CSIR
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘e-Admit Card for JRF/NET December 2017 Exam’ link flashing towards the bottom of the page
Step 3: A new window will open
Step 4: Enter your form number, date of birth and security code
Step 5: Click on login
Step 6: The admit card will be displayed
Step 7: Download and take a print out
Exam pattern: The exam will be a single paper to be held in morning and evening session. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will be asked. The exam is conducted for life science, Earth science, Mathematical science, Chemical science, and Physical science.
