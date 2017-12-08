CSIR UGC NET 2017 December exam admit card out at csirhrdg.res.in

UGC NET 2017 admit card is available for download UGC NET 2017 admit card is available for download

CSIR UGC NET 2017: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Examination Unit has activated the admit cards link for the UGC NET 2017 exam scheduled to be held on December 17, 2017

The examination is held to test the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET. Also, through UGC NET, the eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas is determined.

CSIR UGC NET 2017 admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official homepage of the CSIR

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘e-Admit Card for JRF/NET December 2017 Exam’ link flashing towards the bottom of the page

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Enter your form number, date of birth and security code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out

Exam pattern: The exam will be a single paper to be held in morning and evening session. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will be asked. The exam is conducted for life science, Earth science, Mathematical science, Chemical science, and Physical science.

