CSIR UGC NET 2017: Apply from tomorrow, check eligibility and important dates here

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Examination Unit will activate the online application link for the National Eligibility Test (NET) on August 23, 2017. The authority will conduct the exam in December. The last date to submit the application form is September 15.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website — csirhrdg.res.in. The examination is held to test the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET. Also, through UGC NET, the eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas is determined.

Exam pattern: The exam will be a single paper to be held in morning and evening session. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will be asked. The exam is conducted for life science, Earth science, Mathematical science, Chemical science, and Physical science.

Eligibility:

Education: Candidate should hold a M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55 per cent marks. For reserved category, it is 50 per cent.

B.Sc(Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-PhD program with at least 55 per cent marks can apply too.

Age: For JRF NET, The maximum age of applicant should be 28 years as on July 1, 2017. There is upper age limit relaxation up to five years in case of SC/ST/Persons with Disability (PwD)/female applicants and three years in case of OBC(non-creamy layer) candidates.

There is no upper age limit for LS NET.

CSIR UGC NET 2017: Important dates

Online application process begins: August 23

Application fees deposit: September 15

Last date to submit online application form: September 16

Last date of receipt of hard copy of the application form at the exam unit (except remote areas): September 23

Last date of receipt of hard copy of the application form at the Examination Unit in remote areas: October 3

Tentative date of publication of list of registered candidates: November 17

Issue of hall tickets: First week of December

