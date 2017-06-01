CSIO, IIT-Ropar sign MoU for advancement in science and technology

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar)

The Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) and Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academics and advancement in science and technology.

The MoU will facilitate exchange of staff and students towards co-supervision of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD theses, participation in research thus promoting interaction among the scientists, professors and research scholars of both the organisations. Further this will help in pursuing joint research programmes including externally funded schemes and consultancy activities.

Scope of MoU also involves sharing of expertise, domain knowledge and available facilities in mutually agreed research areas for research and development. The areas include physics, photonics, optics, chemistry, biomedical, material science and engineering, nanoscience and nanotechnology, electronics, computation, mechanical engineering and any other areas of common interest in science and engineering. R K Sinha, director CSIR-CSIO and Sarit K Das, IIT-Ropar director signed the MoU. Senior officials from both the organisations were also present.

