Bihar Police result: CSBC declares Bihar Police Constable exam 2017 results at csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police result 2017: The result of much-awaited Bihar Police Constable exam has been released on the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in. The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) had conducted the exam on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state. A total of 11.29 lakh candidates appeared for the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam . A total of 9,900 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

Selection process for Bihar Police constable exam: A candidate has to score a minimum of 30 marks in the written examination out of 100 marks in order to get selected for further rounds which will include a Physical Endurance Test (PET).

CSBC, in a note, has mentioned that 14920 male candidates have been selected as against 14916 positions in the general category. The reason being their same age or marks in the written exam. Similarly, in the female category, 8573 aspirants have been picked as against 8571 positions.

Bihar Police results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Check your roll number in the file

Stetp 5: Download and take a print out if needed

For the PET exam, the candidates will be made to run, high jump and other exercises. For this particular exam there will be no relaxation unlike in the written exam. The final merit list will be based on the overall performance of the candidates. The physical test will be of 100 marks – Running – 50 marks, Shot Put – 25 marks, High Jump – 25 marks.

CSBC is responsible for recruitment of police constables for the state. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer.

