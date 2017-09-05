crossword contest city round: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya students win

The contest was held at Paragon Convent School in Sector 24-B. The contest was held at Paragon Convent School in Sector 24-B.

Sanmeet and Neelesh of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya on Monday won the Chandigarh city round of the annual national level CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest 2017. Rahul and Gaurav Chinia of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Roopnagar, won the runner-up position. Three teams were tied at the second spot.

Since the team from JNV was the first one from among the tied teams to submit the answersheet, they were declared the runner-up. The contest was held at Paragon Convent School in Sector 24-B. Vice-principal Parv Sandhu Makkar gave away the prizes. The winning team has qualified for the year-end grand finale to be held in New Delhi. The runner-up team may also get a wild card entry to the grand finale. The winner at the finale will lift the National Crossword Champion trophy.

Conducted by civil society initiative Extra C based in Patna, the contest is being held in association with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Doordarshan.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App