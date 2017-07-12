Country deviated from its ethos and values after independence: Banaras Hindu University VC

In Picture, BHU Vice-chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi (Source: bhu.ac.in) In Picture, BHU Vice-chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi (Source: bhu.ac.in)

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice-chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi on Wednesday said that after independence the country deviated from its ethos and values to some extent, which put a spoke in its proper progress. Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of 57th foundation day of the Ranchi University here, Tripathi said that while Indian culture focused on “nation first”, after independence most of the people started giving preference to “themselves first”.

Whereas the Indian philosophy talked about the philosophy of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’ and ‘sarve bhavantu sukhinah’, the modern society became self-centred, putting a spoke in the holistic development of the society. He said that in the ancient times and even before the medieval age India was full of resources and capabilities.

It is not only mentioned in the history but it can also be made out from the fact that the foreign powers attacked India time and again, nothing but for its resources. He said the foreign aggressors knew it very well that to weaken a country it was necessary to destroy its education system. “And that is why as a conspiracy they first of all destroyed the Indian education system, which resulted in to the loss of everything in the country,” he said.

Tripathi said that in the past nobody ever thought of not paying back a loan because of the cultural integrity and the bonding, which is reflected in the ‘Godan’, a novel by Prem Chand, where the character of ‘Hori’ vying to pay back his loan wished to stay alive. While in the modern days people are eager to anyhow not pay back their loans and they try all sorts of mechanism to get rid of it.

Tripathi said that the present day Indian society can learn a lot from the character of Hori. He asked the students of Ranchi University to bring back India at the top of the world by regaining its sovereignty of education and knowledge.

He said in the name of modernity, playing with culture was wrong and in fact true modernity also comes when it has a connection with its original culture. Giving an example of Japan and Russia, he said these countries are great because they have never left their culture, values and language on the name of so called western modernity. Discussing about the position of women in the society, Tripathi said that women in Indian culture had higher status than men as mothers had more important place in the ancient Indian society.

The modern society generally presented Indian culture in a ‘distorted’ manner and had claimed that women in India were not treated equal with men, he rued. Tripathi appealed to go back to original educational system of the country to regain India’s greatness.

Ramesh Chandra Pandey, Vice-chancellor of Ranchi University, earlier gave details of the achievements of the varsity and announced to make it digital in near future. He also said that the university would try to follow the suggestions given by Tripathi.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App