Council of Architecture: Panel gives nod to national entrance test, members object

The Executive Committee (EC) of the Council of Architecture (CoA) has approved new regulations making a single national entrance test mandatory for admission to all architecture institutions. The decision, taken at a meeting on May 30, seems to have sparked a debate within the CoA, with two Council members questioning the EC’s authority to take such decisions.

On June 9, CoA Registrar R K Oberoi circulated draft regulations titled ‘Council of Architecture National Architecture Entrance Examination Regulations 2018’ for the approval of Council members. Oberoi’s letter states that the regulations were approved by the EC as a measure to “improvise standards of architectural education”.

The draft regulations make a national-level exam, conducted by an agency or CoA, mandatory for admission to all undergraduate architectural programmes in all government and private institutions from the 2018-19 session. Currently, most institutions offering architecture programmes admit students through the NATA score. NATA or National Aptitude Test in Architecture was conducted by CoA multiple times in a year. However, from this year, NATA was made a single-day test to be taken in offline mode.

A R Ramanathan, AICTE’s nominee to the CoA, and Habeeb Khan, the Maharashtra government’s nominee, replied to Oberoi’s letter on Thursday objecting to the EC’s decision on the entrance test without consulting Council members. The EC is a seven-member body within the Council that is suppose to execute decisions of the Council. “The decision… is a major policy issue and the Executive Committee is not empowered to carry this out. The full Council is required to debate this issue…,” Ramanthan’s letter states. Khan wrote, “We need to test the aptitude of an aspirant and not assess his prowess of memory.” “That (Ramanathan’s letter) is an internal communication. I’m still to look at it. But let this (matter) take final shape, only then one can comment on it,” Oberoi told The Indian Express.

Bill withdrawn

The Cabinet has approved the HRD Ministry’s proposal to withdraw the Architects (Amendment) Bill, 2010, from the Rajya Sabha. The Bill aims to give the Centre more control over the CoA. The need for wider consultation on the Bill was cited.

