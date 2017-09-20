Confusion over ‘mandatory’ Hindi test in Delhi University

Satyawati (Evening) College was the first one to put up the notice, on September 14 (Representational Image) Satyawati (Evening) College was the first one to put up the notice, on September 14 (Representational Image)

The row over the Compulsory Hindi Test (CHT) has returned to Delhi University, with some colleges putting up a notice asking all students to appear for the exam, scheduled at the end of the semester.

The exam, which is mandatory to get a degree, has led to some discomfiture, especially among students from the Northeast, many of whom say they have not studied Hindi beyond Class VIII. Satyawati (Evening) College was the first one to put up the notice, on September 14.

It reads, “All students of the first, second and third year are hereby informed that those students who have not studied Hindi in classes VIII, X and XII are required to appear for the CHT. Otherwise, after passing the course, they will not be issued a degree certificate.”

The test is mandatory for those who opted out of Hindi after Class VIII. The Hindi department had, last year, asked college principals to identify such students and start a course, so that everyone graduating from the university knew basic Hindi. This proposal was cleared by the academic council on July 2016. But following protests last year, colleges decided not to implement the move at the time.

On Tuesday, the North East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS), a students’ body, submitted a memorandum to Satyawati (Evening) College principal Keshav Gupta, highlighting the issue.

While DU’s Academic Council had earlier exempted students from Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram (Scheduled Tribes) and Khasi (Tribe Hills), colleges appeared to be unaware of this fact, leaving many students confused.

“We have put up the notice but there is no clarity on what happens to students from the Northeast. Last year, when the date-sheet for the examination was announced, it was written that they are exempted.”

No new circular has been sent to the colleges from the Hindi department this year.Some colleges, including Dyal Singh College, have already started teaching the course. In Ramjas College, CHT is compulsory for first-year students of BA Programme.

“For this year, second- and third-year students have been clubbed and put in one time slot, as such students are usually less in number. From next year, it has been decided the CHT will be offered in the second year,” said Rajeev Kunwar of Dyal Singh College’s Hindi department. In the absence of a fresh circular, some colleges have not implemented the move.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App