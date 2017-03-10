Confusion over 3-language formula has parents in a fix, CBSE says no decision yet

CBSE Class XII students leave an examination centre after writing their English paper, Thursday. (Gajendra Yadav) CBSE Class XII students leave an examination centre after writing their English paper, Thursday. (Gajendra Yadav)

Confusion over the three-language formula has parents in a fix, with unverified circulars being floated and schools jumping the gun to implement a policy that is still at the stage of deliberations. The Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, issued a circular saying that Class VI students will not be able to continue studying foreign languages under the new three-language formula. It also said that the school was offering Sanskrit and Urdu as the two Indian languages. The school was later forced to withdraw the circular.

Watch What Else Is Making News

According to officials at CBSE, there are several fake circulars and incorrect information that has been doing the rounds over the past few weeks.

“CBSE has not issued any guideline on the issue so far as the matter is still pending with the ministry. Details of how the three-language formula will be implemented will be disclosed once the ministry takes a final decision,” said a CBSE official.

Under the National Education Policy, the three-language formula means students in Hindi-speaking states should learn a modern Indian language, apart from Hindi and English and, in non-Hindi-speaking states, they should learn Hindi along with the regional language and English.

However, a majority of the 18,000 affiliated institutions offer the mother tongue or Hindi, English and a foreign language such as German and Mandarin up to Class VIII.

All CBSE schools will now not only have to implement the three-language formula in letter and spirit, but also extend it up to Class X.

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said last year that no particular language would be imposed on schools affiliated to the CBSE.

“I have not gone through the Board’s (CBSE’s) recommendation in detail, but we are not going to impose any language on schools. The three-language formula is currently being implemented across the country, except in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. We are not changing that.”