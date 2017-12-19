CBSE to conduct classes 10, 12 board exams from March 2018

CBSE Boards 2018: Class 10, 12 exams to be conducted in March Class 10, 12 exams to be conducted in March

CBSE Boards 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed on its official website – cbse.nic.in, that Class 10 and 12 exam boards will be conducted in March.

The Board has released a statement saying that it would be conducting AISSE and AISSCE examinations in March, 2018 for secondary and senior secondary level. It added that to ensure that quality and error free evaluation of the answer booklets, the Board requires a large number of experienced and trained teachers to complete the entire process in a time bound manner.

Earlier there were reports that the Board was planning to prepone the exams by a month as part of reforms focused on “error-free” evaluation. The CBSE is also planning to sum up the examination within a month to give more time to teachers to evaluate answer sheets. At present, the exams usually begin from March and ends by the third week of April.

This year, a total of 10.76 lakh students registered for the exam out of which 10.20 have appeared. As many as 824355 have passed the Class 12 exams 2017.

Instructions issued to CBSE affiliated schools

—Schools should ensure that all teachers, teaching classes 9 to 12, for all subjects, register themselves, on the examination portal and fill the teachers database

— Teachers should be relieved for evaluation of answer script who are identified by CBSE for this purpose

— Teachers identified as evaluators of answer script are given no other teaching or school related work during the evaluation days so that they can focus completely on evaluation

— It should be ensured that all teachers undergo requisite training for pre-evaluation as mandated by CBSE.

