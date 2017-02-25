Conference on neuroanaesthesiology begins at PGIMER

Four workshops were held on the first day of the three-day 18th Annual Conference on Neuroanaesthesiology and Critical Care which was conducted by the department of anaesthesia and intensive care, PGIMER. A PGI statement said the four workshops included hands-on sessions and practical demonstrations on neuromonitoring, difficult airway management, ultrasonography in anaesthesia and echocardiography in neuroanaesthesia. They were attended by around 50 delegates in each workshop, said officials.

“The lectures on emergency situations in neuroanaesthesia, which were followed by pro-con debates, commenced in Bhargava Auditorium and were chaired by various eminent faculty from India and abroad. A panel discussion on ‘Does specialized training in neuroanaesthesia make a difference to patient outcome?’ piqued the interest of many delegates, and was followed by lectures on neurocritical care and fluid therapy,” the statement said.

It further added that the afternoon session included the “Hariwir Sing Oration” by Dr Ravi Mahajan from the UK who lectured on “Patient’s safety.” This was followed by video sessions and a talk on “Hiranyagarbha to Hypothalamus: A journey from mythology to neuroscience,’ by Dr K K Mukherjee, professor of neurosurgery from PGI.