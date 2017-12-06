Accenture creates AI-inspired tutorial to bring coding to students in 56 countries

“An hour of code can inspire children to a lifetime journey of technology and computer science.” “An hour of code can inspire children to a lifetime journey of technology and computer science.”

With an aim to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses among students, a Computer Science Education Week is being conducted by Accenture staff to complete 10,000 hours of code. The session has been held from December 4 to December 10 around the world. The event will include coding and computer skill tutorials.

“Technology is creating jobs that didn’t even exist five years ago and learning to code can transform the trajectory of a student’s life and career,” Paul Daugherty, Accenture’s chief technology and innovation officer, said.

Employees of Accenture from across 56 countries will have pledged more than 2,000 hours to volunteer a local events, along with teachers and Code.org, to help students learn coding and computer science skills. The initiative follows the company’s recent pledge of $10 million to support programmes that would expand STEM and computer science education.

“The Hour of Code campaign has already led to more than 450 million hours of code being completed. This year, we are asking for people to not only do an hour of code, but go beyond one hour and think about what they can do to ensure that computer science education continues for years to come,” said Hadi Partovi, Code.org CEO and co-founder.

“An hour of code can inspire children to a lifetime journey of technology and computer science,” said Mohan Sekhar, senior managing director, Accenture Technology Services.

