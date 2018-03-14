Complaint against JNU students for allegedly ‘verbally abusing’ DoS

JNU students protested against the raising of hostel charges. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Representational) JNU students protested against the raising of hostel charges. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Representational)

THE DEAN of Students (DoS) of JNU, Umesh Kadam, has filed a police complaint against some students for allegedly “pushing”, “verbally abusing” and “manhandling” him during a protest on campus. The students were protesting the increase in hostel charges, which the JNUSU claimed was done without any consultation.

DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere said, “A complaint has been lodged. However, no FIR has been registered as of now.”

In a statement, JNU officials said, “The JNUSU had called for a protest at the DoS office at 11.30 am on March 12. The DoS invited student representatives into his chamber for a discussion on their demands. While the discussion went on till 2.30 pm… more than 15 agitating students barged into the office… They pushed, hurled abuses and manhandled him.”

The statement added, “The JNU administration condemns this… The security unit of JNU has filed a police complaint and the Chief Proctor’s office will investigate the incident.” JNUSU chief Geeta Kumari said, “Kadam was the one who started the confrontation. He and the security guards misbehaved with some women.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App