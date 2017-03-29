Competency tests: Schools call exam dates ‘impractical’

The state government’s announcement of April 6 and 7, as the dates for mandatory competency tests has irked school managements and principals.

Calling the decision “impractical”, officials pointed out that schools of different boards have different academic calendars.

Competency tests, which include one baseline test at beginning of the academic year and two summative assessments at the end of each semester, are a must for all schools across boards and managements in Maharashtra.

The decision was taken under Pragat Shaikshanik Maharashtra initiative, started in 2015 by the state education department to raise the learning level of students and improve the quality of education at schools.

Schools will be graded on the basis of their performance in these tests.

On the one hand, most state board schools are upset about either having to rejuggle their final exam schedule or delaying the summer break.

On the other hand, some of the CBSE and ICSE schools begin classes for the new academic year during that period.

Nandkumar Kakirde, secretary, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, complained that at his school, the dates are clashing with the final year examinations.

“The exam in school commences from April 4 to 12 and the latter is last day for students. Before deciding these dates, no schools were consulted. This kind of dictatorship has become an old problem, especially pertaining to these tests. How is it practical for schools to change their academic calendars?” he asked.

Most school managements complained that lack of consultation with schools has led to this situation.

“It has become a procedure to give directives without consultation with the main stakeholders i.e. schools and parents. The first objection is that not all schools have been intimated and since this is the time for final exams, conducting these tests would mean interrupting the entire timetable and adding on to the workload. It is not just conducting exams but assessing them and uploading their marks online,” said Rajendra Singh, president, Federation of Private Unaided Schools Association of Maharashtra.

He added, “But more importantly, we want to ask the department, what is the logic behind these tests? They haven’t explained it to the parents at all and they have a right to know, why their children are giving this additional test? In what manner is it going to benefit the child, they must know. Having said that, I would like to add that in case of those schools who got the intimation of tests in advance and they had objections, they should have let the department know in time.”

In some schools, the final exam calendar has been reworked. “Earlier, my son had another exam on April 6, but now we have been informed of these baseline tests and hence exam calendar was changed. One of the exam holidays was cancelled and while it is not such a big deal, these things should not be done at the last minute,” said a parent from St Vincent’s School.

At some city schools, parents are unaware of any such thing as competency tests and believe that school vacations would start from April 6. “Our school vacations begin from April 6, I don’t know what competency tests are. I hope the vacation dates don’t change,” said one of the parents of St Helena’s School.

Secretary of school, Olive Das, said she was aware of the dates of competency tests and that they were planning to inform the parents soon.

Meanwhile, many CBSE schools have admitted that they don’t conduct the tests.

“The question papers are set according to the state board syllabus and I had seen them. Frankly, it was quite sub-standard to our syllabus. Anyway, since orders didn’t come through Kendriya Vidyalaya, we don’t conduct it,” said Geeta Balagangadharan, principal, KV Army Area.

Another principal of a CBSE school also admitted they didn’t conduct the tests this year, saying, “No one even bothered that we didn’t conduct it. The CBSE syllabus and exam pattern is very different and their idea is that we should replace the English and Maths exams with their papers which is not possible. Last year, when we conducted the exams just to ensure that we don’t fall into any trouble, it was like an additional exercise that didn’t benefit us.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now