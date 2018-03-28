Committed to create ideal atmosphere for students: Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal advised the students to study at least 12 hours a day and achieve success in life. (Source: Express Photo by Dasarath Deka/File) Sarbananda Sonowal advised the students to study at least 12 hours a day and achieve success in life. (Source: Express Photo by Dasarath Deka/File)

The Assam government is committed to create an ideal atmosphere for the growth of students as they are the future of the country, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

“The state government is working resolutely for the intellectual, physical and social development of students so that they can contribute to the growth of the state,” Sonowal said during an interaction with students at the Central Hall of Assam Legislative Assembly here.

“There is no shortcut to success and the students should work hard to taste success in life,” he said.

He also advised them to study at least 12 hours a day and achieve success in life.

He also appealed to the students to live in peace with people belonging to all caste, creed, community and religion and work for a new Assam which can claim to be one among the five most developed states in the country.

The Chief Minister was interacting with students from Patharkandi College, Karimganj College, Haflong College and Pharmacy Institute Gauhati Medical College Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

MLAs Tapan Gogoi, Gurujyoti Das, Krishnandu Paul, Mihir Kanti Shome, Bir Bhadra Hagjer, Mrinal Saikia, Additional Chief Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Dr A K Singh were also present on the occasion.

