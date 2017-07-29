Commerce, law results will not be out by July 31: Mumbai University V-C Sanjay Deshmukh

University of Mumbai (File photo) University of Mumbai (File photo)

THE RESULTS of commerce and law students of the University of Mumbai will not be declared by the July 31 deadline set by Chancellor and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, said Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh. Deshmukh, currently facing flak for the unprecedented delay in result declaration, made the revelation at a high-level meeting called by Legislative Council chairperson Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar on Friday.

Sources said that the meeting was called after Council members of Congress and Shiv Sena expressed concern over the assessment process and the delay in results.

The V-C said that while results of arts, science, technology and management students may be declared by July 31, that of law and commerce faculties, which have higher a number of students, will be declared in the first week of August.

With only three days left for the deadline, the university is yet to assess over 3.7 lakh answer sheets as per a status received from varsity officials on Friday, the fifth non-instructional day dedicated for assessment.

The concern over the future of students has been raised in the ongoing monsoon session of the legislature.The meeting on Friday was chaired by Nimbalkar and attended by Education Minister Vinod Tawde, MLCs Hemant Takle, Dhananjay Munde and Anil Parab among others.

Deshmukh, who presented the status of the assessment process, was accompanied by officiating Director of Examination Deepak Wasave.

According to a source who attended the meeting, the MLCs raised concern over quality of assessment.

“The varsity is delegating assessment work to other universities which have different syllabi and language of instruction. There are also reports of unqualified teachers assessing answer sheets. The MLCs raised their concern at these practices,” said the source. Tawde, too, said that the quality of assessment should be maintained.

The university conducted 477 final exams of over 2 lakh students in March and April.

However, only 104 results have been declared so far. The delay has been attributed to the V-C’s decision to switch to onscreen assessment in a hurried manner.

Earlier this month Governor Rao had pulled up the university administration and set a deadline of July 31 for declaration of all results. The varsity has since made efforts to assess papers on war footing.

Apart from delegating assessment work to the University of Nagpur, the university declared the first four days of the week as non-instructional days, which were then extended till July 31.

The Maharashtra government has said that a probe will be initiated about the manner in which the new assessment system was implemented.

Replying to a calling attention motion in the Legislative Assembly, Minister of State for Higher Education Ravindra Waikar told the House that an inquiry will be initiated against Deshmukh about the manner in which the new assessment system was implemented.

How tenders were floated in connection with implementing the decision would also be probed.

