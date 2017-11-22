COMEDK UGET 2018 to be conducted on May 13, check eligibility here

COMEDK UGET 2018: Candidates should note that the examination dates have been released for next year and the paper will be conducted on May 13, 2018. COMEDK UGET 2018: Candidates should note that the examination dates have been released for next year and the paper will be conducted on May 13, 2018.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released a notification regarding the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2018. Candidates should note that the examination dates have been released for next year and the paper will be conducted on May 13, 2018.

The exam will be conducted to select students for admission to engineering courses at various COMEDK-member institutions across the state. The test will be conducted online and the the consortium noted that “the information brochure in this behaldf would be hosted on the website (comedk.org) in due course”.

Eligibility:

Engineering

– Candidates are required to have cleared II PUC, their 10+2 higher secondary or equivalent exam from a recognised Board.

– Candidates should have scored at least 45 per cent (40 per cent for reserved categories) in their plus two exams with physics and maths as compulsory subjects.

Architechture

– Candidates are required to have cleared II PUC, their 10+2 higher secondary or equivalent exam from a recognised Board.

– Candidates should have scored at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for reserved categories) in their plus two exams.

– Candidates should have appeared for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) and should have scored at least 80 marks out of 200.

