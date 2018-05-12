COMEDK UGET 2018: Exam tomorrow, last minute tips and important instructions

COMEDK UGET 2018: The exam will be conducted tomorrow, on May 13, for admission in engineering courses at various COMEDK-member institutions across Karnataka. The exam will be conducted tomorrow, on May 13, for admission in engineering courses at various COMEDK-member institutions across Karnataka.

COMEDK UGET 2018: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to conduct the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) tomorrow, on Sunday, May 13 for admission in engineering courses at various COMEDK-member institutions across the state. Around 76,413 candidates will be appearing for the exam tomorrow at various centres across the country. The results of the candidates will be available on the website on May 28, with publications of answer keys on May 25. As per reports, this year, COMEDK will conduct offline counselling for UG courses to allot undergraduate professional course seats.

With hardly few hours left for the exam, candidates might be busy brushing up their last moment preparation. Many might be confident and many nervous, wondering how easy or how difficult the paper would be framed. We advise the aspirants to take it easy and not exert much today. It is the last day and should be spent relaxing and unburdening oneself. Read out few last moment instructions and reminders which might come handy while appearing for the exam tomorrow.

Don’t touch new topics: If you have left some topic, just leave it. The last hour is not the right time to mug up things. Focus on your strengths and go through only those significant pointers or footnotes that you might have made, if required. Touching anything new will only create confusion and may affect your performance the next day.

Examination venue: Check out and confirm the address of your examination centre a night before the exam. In order to avoid chaos and confusion the next morning, jot it down on a piece of paper and carry it with you the next day till you reach the centre.

Leave on time: The candidates are required to report 120 minutes before the commencement of the test, i.e at 8 am. It is always better to reach the venue a bit early than reaching late and missing out giving the paper. Hence, leave your house on time in order to avoid traffic too. The examination hall will be opened 60 minutes prior to the commencement of the test. No one would be allowed to enter the same after 9:30 am under any circumstances.

Documents to be carried: The candidates are required to carry their online test admission ticket (TAT) along with their photo Id proves and photographs. During the examination, the invigilator will check the same. Candidates are required to bring two recent (not older than three months) passport size color photograph (the same which was uploaded to the application). It should be strictly kept in mind that without the ticket, no one will be allowed to attempt the paper.

Banned items: Candidates should not carry any personal computational devices, bluetooth devices, cell phones, any electronic gadgets etc. to the venue of the examination. There will be no arrangement made for keeping the same. They should also not carry any textual material, printed or written, bits of papers or any electronic gadgets.

Stay positive: Maintaining a positive frame of mind is crucial for attempting the paper and scoring well in it. Do not overthink when you receive the paper. Start answering the questions calmly and just give your best. Also, once your exam is over, it is better not to discuss the same will others. Doing so may make you confused or demotivated incase your answers don’t match.

