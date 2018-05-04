COMEDK UGET 2018 admit card released, download at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2018 admit card: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 13 at various centres across the country. COMEDK UGET 2018 admit card: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 13 at various centres across the country.

COMEDK UGET 2018 admit card: The admit card for the COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2018 has been released at the official website — comedk.org. All those who have registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the website itself. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 13 at various centres across the country to select students for admission in engineering courses at various COMEDK-member institutions across the state. The test will be conducted online. The results of the candidates will be available on the website on May 28, with publications of answer keys on May 25.

As per reports, this year, COMEDK will conduct offline counselling for UG courses to allot undergraduate professional course seats. Last year, it switched to online counselling processes, however, they are discontinuing this because the colleges prefer the offline mode as students are unfamiliar with the online one.

COMEDK UGET 2018 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the moving link for downloading admit card

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your application SEQ number/user ID and password

Step 4: Click in login

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

COMEDK 2018: Important dates:

Last date for downloading admit card: May 12

COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2018 Engineering Entrance Exam 2018: May 13

Publishing of provisional answer keys and start date for online submission of objections/challenge of provisional answer keys: May 17

Last date for receiving challenges/objections pertaining to provisional answer keys: May 21

Publishing of final answer keys: May 25

Test scorecards: May 28

COMEDK 2018: Examinations pattern

Total: 180 questions

Physics: 60 MCQ

Chemistry: 60 MCQ

Mathematics: 60 MCQ

Results

The final merit/rank is generated based on the performance in the entrance test and the same will be made available on May 28, 2018 under applicants login ID.

About COMEDK

COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online entrance test conducted all over the country for seats in different engineering institutes. The entrance test will be conducted in a fair mode to ensure nsure merit-based admissions through a single common entrance test.

