COMEDK 2018: Week left to apply at comedk.org; check eligibility, application process, fees, exam date here

COMEDK 2018: Just a week left, to apply for COMEDK examinations, the candidates are advised to apply online through the official website — comedk.org — latest by April 19. The Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) will be conducted on May 13 in various centres across the country to select students for admission in engineering courses at various COMEDK-member institutions across the state. The test will be conducted online and the consortium noted that “the information brochure in this behalf would be hosted on the website (comedk.org) in due course”. The candidates can download the admit card, once it will be available on the website from May 4.

As per reports, this year, COMEDK will conduct offline counselling for UG courses to allot undergraduate professional course seats. Last year, it switched to online counselling processes, however, they are discontinuing this because the colleges prefer the offline mode as students are unfamiliar with the online one.

The results of the candidates will be available on the website on May 28, with publications of answer keys on May 25. The candidates are advised to apply online with application fee latest by April 19. The candidates who have cleared the 10+2 higher secondary examinations with at least 50 per cent marks are eligible to apply.

COMEDK 2018 eligibility:

Engineering – The candidates have to qualify PUC II or 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent examination recognised by State/ Central Government. The last two years of study shall comprise of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with English as a compulsory subject.

The general category candidates should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in respect of SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka State) in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and should have passed these subjects individually. Physics and Mathematics are compulsory subjects along with Chemistry or Bio-Technology or Biology or Computer Science or Electronics as one of the optional subjects. However, changes, if any, in the eligibility criteria by the AICTE will be adopted.

Diploma candidates are not eligible to take the entrance test as there are no lateral entry admissions.

Architecture –The prescribed qualifying examination for admission to B. Arch course is second PUC or 10+2.

Higher Secondary or equivalent examination with Mathematics as one of the subjects along with other subjects or a 10+3 Diploma recognized by Central / State Government and having obtained at least 50% marks in aggregate (45 per cent in the case of SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka).

The candidates should have qualified a recognised aptitude test in Architecture (NATA or equivalent) in 2018. There shall be no entrance test for candidates seeking admission to B Arch course.

Candidates seeking admission to B Arch course shall submit a separate application form for counselling as per the notification on COMEDK website (will be made available before counselling).

COMEDK 2018: How to apply?

The candidates may apply by visiting the official website, comedk.org, with keeping in mind that the email-id once used should remain intact till the completion of the admission process.

Steps to apply online:

Step 1: Visit the official website, http://www.comedk.org

Step 2: Click on Login/ Register button

Step 3: Enter the required details, like Name, Address, e-mail id, mobile number, details of government authorised identity proof, like voter id, aadhaar, passport, driving license.

Step 4: After successful registration, you will receive the User id and password on your mobile number and e-mail id.

Step 5: Login with your unique user id and password to complete the application process

Step 6: Don’t change your e-mail id to complete the application process.

General instructions for registration:

All the details asked for in Registration /Application form are Mandatory.

E-mail ID and mobile number should remain the same till the Admission process is completed

An Email ID once used for Registration online cannot be used again.

Details given at the time of registration cannot be edited later on in the application form. Please review all details entered at the time of registration before Clicking on submit button and proceeding to the application form.

After successful registration, you will receive the User id and Password on your Mobile Number and Email Id which is unique & system generated. Log in with your unique User id and password to complete the application process. Click on “Go to Application” button (Right-hand top corner) to be directed to Application Form

Kindly use Internet Explorer(version 10 and above) or Mozilla Firefox(48 and above) or Google Chrome(50 and above) to fill in the Application Form. Also, clear your browsing history and cache and retry in case you are facing any technical issue in viewing the details in application form.

The candidates can download the admit card from May 4 (official website) The candidates can download the admit card from May 4 (official website)

COMEDK 2018: Important dates:

Start date for registration and issue of online Application for COMEDK UGET: January 16

Mock test made available online: February 5

Last date for online payments and Last date for Submission of completed application online: April 19

Start date for download of Test Admission Ticket on the website: May 4

Last date for downloading of Online Test Admission Ticket: May 12

COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2018 Engineering Entrance Exam 2018: May 13

Publishing of Provisional Answer Keys and start date for online submission of objections/challenge of Provisional Answer keys: May 17

Last date for receiving challenges/objections pertaining to Provisional Answer Keys: May 21

Publishing of Final Answer keys: May 25

Test Scorecards: May 28

The examinations will be conducted on various centres across the country on May 13.

Application fee:

The candidate applying for COMEDK UGET has to pay an application fee of Rs 1300 including a gst of 18 per cent on Rs 1300. Candidate applying for both COMEDK AND UNIGAUGE has to pay an application fee of Rs 2100 including GST of 18 per cent on Rs 2100. It is important to note that candidates can pay through online mode only, via Net Banking, Credit Card and Debit Card.

COMEDK 2018: Examinations pattern

Total: 180 questions

Physics: 60 MCQ

Chemistry: 60 MCQ

Mathematics: 60 MCQ

List of cities examinations to be conducted:

State

Anadaman and Nicobar

City

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor

Guntur

Kakinada

Kurnool

Nellore

Rajahmundry

Tirupathi

Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam

Ananthpur

Arunacha Pradesh

Itanagar

Assam

Guwahati

Jorhat

Bihar

Arrah

Aurangabad

Bhagalpur

Bihar Sharif

Darbhanga

Gaya

Hajipur

Chapra

Muzaffarpur

Patna

Purnea

Samastipur

Siwan

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur

Raipur

Delhi-NCR

New Delhi

Faridabad

Ghaziabad

Greater Noida

Gurgaon

Goa

Panaji

Madgaon

Gujarat

Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar

Rajkot

Vadodara

Surat

Haryana

Ambala

Hisar

Karnal

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu

Srinagar

Jharkhand

Bokaro Steel City

Dhanbad

Hazaribagh

Jamshedpur

Ranchi

Karnataka

Belagavi(Belgaum)

Ballari(Bellary)

Bengaluru

Bidar

Vijayapura(Bijapur)

Chikballapur

Chikkamagaluru

Davanagere

Dharwad

Gadag

Kalaburagi(Gulbarga)

Hassan

Haveri

Hubballi(Hubli)

Kolar

Mandya

Mangaluru(Mangalore)

West Bengal

Durgapur

Kolkata

Siliguri

For details on centres of various states, please check the official website.

Results:

The final merit/rank is generated based on the performance in the entrance test and the same will be made available on May 28, 2018 under applicants login ID.

About COMEDK

COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online entrance test conducted all over the country for seats in different engineering institutes. The entrance test will be conducted in a fair mode to ensure nsure merit-based admissions through a single common entrance test.

