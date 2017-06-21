COMDECK UGET 2017 mock allotment results to be announced today at comedk.org

COMDECK UGET 2017 mock allotment results: The selection of seats for undergraduate courses is done on the basis of merit, taking into account the candidates’ performance in UGET 2017. COMDECK UGET 2017 mock allotment results: The selection of seats for undergraduate courses is done on the basis of merit, taking into account the candidates’ performance in UGET 2017.

COMDECK UGET 2017 mock allotment results: Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDECK) has announced that it will release the results for the mock allotment of the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2017 today after 7pm. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results of mock allotment from the official site.

COMDECK has also noted that the schedule for architecture counselling and course applications course application is available for download on the official website.

“Please check Counselling Process Document in “Counselling” section of website for Counselling related details,” the Consortium said in a notice. The selection of seats for undergraduate courses is done on the basis of merit, taking into account the candidates’ performance in UGET 2017. There will be a centralised counselling for the same, the schedule for which will be posted on the site.

COMEDK UGET 2017 was conducted on May 14, 2017 online “to facilitate the students to take their exam closer to their homes and to minimize the cost of travel”.

Steps to check COMDECK UGET 2017 mock allotment:

– Go to the official website of COMDECK (comedk.org).

– Click on the tab for the UGET exam.

– Follow the link for the mock allotments (which will be available after 7 pm on June 21).

– Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

