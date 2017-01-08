Colleges in Pune offer ‘other options’ to get around 75% attendance rule

Copies of receipts issued by Ness Wadia College of Commerce and MAEER’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce Copies of receipts issued by Ness Wadia College of Commerce and MAEER’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce

The academic year is in its last quarter and as it’s time to fill university examination forms, attendance has become one of the most-discussed topics in colleges. Some colleges in Pune have been putting up official ‘defaulters’ lists’ and collecting fees from students whose attendance is below 75 per cent, thus openly flouting the mandatory attendance rule by finding a way out for students. These colleges have come up with innovative methods, offering short-term crash courses to students or giving them ‘punishment assignments’.

At the Ness Wadia College of Commerce, a defaulters’ list was put up in the first week of December 2016, and college authorities asked students, who were in the list, to pay a fee of Rs 500 and get enrolled in a crash course. The course took place from December 19 to December 23, and an ‘examination’ was held on December 24.

Pune Newsline has copies of the Rs 500 receipts, given by the college to students on the defaulters’ list. Attendance in the crash course was mandatory, and students were told their university examination forms would not be accepted if they failed to turn up.

“Until a couple of years ago, there was no concept of a crash course… the college would just take money and give us attendance,” said a student, on condition of anonymity.

However, M M Andar, principal of Ness Wadia College, denied that students were given attendance in exchange of money, but admitted that the crash course was conducted for students who didn’t have requisite attendance.

“Many students are studying in CA courses or doing their internships, and we try to ensure that they don’t miss out on coursework. That’s why we organise crash courses for students with inadequate attendance… as far as I know, it is allowed since it has been happening for years,” he said.

Students of MAEER’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce said that at the end of a term, a defaulters’ list is put up at the college and depending on the percentage of attendance, a fine is collected.

“My attendance was around 25 per cent and I had to pay a fine of Rs 500, while those who had less than 10 per cent attendance had to pay Rs 1,000. We didn’t have to attend extra lectures or submit assignments. This happens at the time of filling university exam forms… we have to clear the defaulter fees first,” said one of the students.

Pune Newsline also has receipts for the fees charged by the college.

Principal Madhuri Kulkarni admitted that a fine was collected from students who didn’t have enough attendance. “If students have to pay a fees for low attendance, it is bound to pinch them. After I took over two months ago, I circulated a letter, saying students with less than 75 percent attendance will be barred from examinations. Next week, I will send letters to parents of students whose attendance is low,” she said.

Students of MIT College of Engineering also claimed that they were asked to pay a fine of Rs 500 and given ‘punishment assignments’.

However, principal L K Kshirsagar said, “We don’t take any money, it’s a false claim. Students who are making such claims can come and meet me. We do organise extra lectures for students who have less attendance, and compulsorily make them do assignments in the presence of teachers”.

As city colleges come up with all sorts of ‘adjustments’ for defaulter students, officials of Savitribai Phule Pune University said such methods were not allowed.

“The university rule is clear. For any degree course, the student must have minimum 75 per cent attendance. If a student has up to 55 per cent attendance and has a genuine issue, such as a medical or family emergency, then they can be exempted, but this has to be approved by the management council of the university. Under no circumstance can a college accept a defaulter fine or conduct crash courses for attendance… it is a violation of university rules,” said Wasudeo Gade, vice-chancellor, SPPU.

